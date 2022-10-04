Mike Tomlin on Von Miller: Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet

Edge rusher Von Miller has had a clear positive impact on Buffalo’s defense, recording 3.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and a pair of passes defensed in four games.

With the Steelers heading to Buffalo this week, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin was asked what makes Miller continue to be effective. He used a classic Tomlin-ism in his answer.

“He’s Von Miller. Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet and that’s just the reality of it,” Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference. “Man, in the National Football League, you’ve got to respect all these guys — they’re all freaky. But some guys are even freaky in our setting. And he’s just one of those guys. He always has been since he came out of [Texas] A&M, moving changing and running like a corner.

“He needs no endorsement from me. His resume is his resume. Kudos to Von Miller. Tip of the cap to Von Miller.’’

Tomlin also mentioned being around Miller for the 2017 Pro Bowl, which the Steelers staff coached for the AFC. Miller was the defensive MVP of the game, which the AFC won 24-23.

“We talk about his talents often. But this guy is a scientist,” Tomlin said. “He works at his craft. He encourages, trains others to do so that are like him. That edge rush summit and things that he’s a critical component of, I’ve got a lot of respect for.

“I spent a week with him in Orlando when we coached the Pro Bowl and just to see the professional and scientific approach he takes to his craft, even in a setting like that, that guy was the reason we won that Pro Bowl game. I know we don’t spend a lot of time talking about the outcomes of Pro Bowl games, but Von Miler took over that Pro Bowl game and gave us all quality checks, man. And we appreciate his efforts.”

