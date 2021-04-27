When the Steelers released linebacker Vince Williams early in the offseason to create cap room, it appeared Williams’ time with the franchise was coming to an end.

But after about a month on the open market, Williams elected to return to the only team for which he’s played in his eight-year career.

The Steelers announced Williams had returned on a one-year deal on April 15. General Manager Kevin Colbert pointed out the 2013 sixth-round pick coming back as one of the indicators of Pittsburgh’s positive offseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin described Williams as an important presence on the team.

“Vince Williams is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Vince Williams bleeds black and gold,” Tomlin said during his Monday press conference. “And really, his decision to come back is really just an example of an opportunity for him to display that. I can’t say that I’m surprised by that, knowing what I’ve known about Vince and his level of commitment — not only to the game of football but to us and how we go about our business.”

Williams started 14 games for Pittsburgh last year, recording 3.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, four QB hits, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

He’s appeared in 121 contests with 69 starts in his eight seasons.

Mike Tomlin: Vince Williams bleeds black and gold originally appeared on Pro Football Talk