After last Monday night’s win over the Browns, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin downplayed a 15th straight season without a losing record by saying that all he cared about was making it to the postseason.

It looks like that’s where Tomlin and the Steelers are headed. Their 16-13 overtime win over the Ravens coupled with the Colts’ loss to the Jaguars leaves the Steelers on the doorstep of the postseason. Only a Raiders-Chargers tie would keep them from advancing as a wild card team in the AFC.

The Steelers’ 9-7-1 record reflects how rocky the road has been this season and Tomlin didn’t overlook the team’s shortcomings when he spoke to reporters after the win.

“Man, we got a lot of warts. But we’re here. And that’s been our position since September,” Tomlin said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media.

The Steelers are likely going to be the No. 7 seed and that will mean a trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs next weekend. They’ll likely be heavy underdogs, but they’re there and they’ll have a chance to overcome their warts at least one more time this season.

Mike Tomlin: We’ve got a lot of warts, but we’re here originally appeared on Pro Football Talk