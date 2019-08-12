Mike Tomlin: Urgency of now, not longevity, is my focus

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin signed a one-year contract extension last month that leaves him under contract in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.

Tomlin has signed two-year extensions in the past, but said at the time he signed the deal that he wasn’t bothered by the change. Tomlin said he focuses “on the task at hand” rather than how long he’s under contract in the future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In an interview with Peter King for Football Morning in America, Tomlin expanded on those thoughts as he heads into his 13th year as the Steelers head coach.

“I love the job,” Tomlin said. “I love the challenges it presents. The variables are ever-changing. It’s continually stimulating. In terms of longevity, I don’t think a lot about longevity. I just like to feel the urgency of now. You do that enough, and you win enough, and you get longevity. Longevity has never been my focus. I just want to be a really good football team here in 2019.”

The talk of the offseason in Pittsburgh has been a return to calm normalcy around the team after the departures of Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. Whether that leads to a return to the postseason will help determine just how much longevity Tomlin enjoys in his job.