Mike Tomlin unhappy with league office’s replay decision

The Steelers heard the league’s statement confirming officials were wrong on an unnecessary roughness penalty on Myles Garrett. They wonder why the league office hasn’t commented on a punt return call that wasn’t overturned on replay.

A Pittsburgh punt appeared to hit Browns running back Nick Chubb‘s helmet. A scramble for the ball resulted in Steelers safety Sean Davis recovering.

Officials ruled it had not touched Chubb, and the league office let the play stand after a replay challenge initiated by the Steelers.

“All of us saw the ball hit that guy,’’ Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Why that play was not corrected, I have no idea. Ask New York. They felt comfort talking about the hit on Ben [Roethlisberger] was inappropriately officiated. I’d be interested to see their comments regarding that play.”

The fourth-quarter play would have given the Steelers the ball at their own 47.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland tied 21-21.