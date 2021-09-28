Mike Tomlin Tyler Boyd’s opinion the Steelers gave up: ‘I don’t care’

After the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd said the Steelers gave up late in the game. When head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the comments, he made it clear that Boyd was entitled to his opinion but Tomlin didn’t care what it was.

Pittsburgh looked flat and out of sorts for much of the game last week on both sides of the ball. And as fans, it’s easy to make the observation the team looked like it quit and it’s basically written off as sour grapes. An opposing player, one with strong ties to the city no less, is a different matter.

It’s easy for Tomlin to stand in front of the media and said he doesn’t care but I would think anyone with a passion for their job would be impacted by this when it comes from one of their peers. The only question is what will the Steelers do with it.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says, “I don’t care about Tyler Boyd’s opinion about anything that transpired at any point in that game… He’s entitled to his opinion, but I don’t have to respond to it.” https://t.co/jDPXBcUWKN — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 28, 2021

