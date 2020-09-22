Mike Tomlin trying to be a “good example” by wearing a mask

You have to search to find a picture of Mike Tomlin without a face covering in 2020. In almost every photo, the Steelers coach is seen properly wearing a mask over his nose and mouth.

That’s why Tomlin’s name wasn’t among the five coaches issued big fines for not wearing masks during this weekend’s games.

The NFL docked Kyle Shanahan, Pete Carroll, Vic Fangio, Sean Payton and Jon Gruden $100,000 each and fined their teams $250,000 each for not adhering to NFL sideline protocol.

Tomlin was asked about the fines Tuesday before the report broke about Payton and Gruden’s additions to the list.

Tomlin has worn a face covering at every practice, beginning in training camp. He said it’s become second nature because he understands the importance of protecting others, especially high-risk individuals.

“I’m just thankful to be working,” Tomlin said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “A lot aren’t able to in this pandemic. I don’t take that for granted. I just want to show a good example and show I am thankful for working. I try to be as diligent as I can.”

