Mike Tomlin: Trai Turner was “more than apologetic” after ejection for spitting

Steelers guard Trai Turner was ejected from Sunday’s game for spitting at a Raiders player, but Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin says he didn’t chew Turner out for it.

Tomlin says Turner felt worse than anyone about his poor decision.

“I didn’t [talk to him],” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Much like I mentioned after the game, Trai is no kid. He’s very cerebral, largely. He understands what that circumstance did to us collectively, as a team. He was more than apologetic. It required no meeting.”

The NFL is not suspending Turner, but he’s likely to face a fine.

