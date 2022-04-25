For the first time in a long time, the Steelers are in the market for a new starting quarterback.

As outgoing General Manager Kevin Colbert put it during Monday’s pre-draft press conference, the Steelers’ brass spending so much time with quarterbacks in the lead up to this week’s event was a “necessary and good process.” Pittsburgh has reportedly been meeting with several of the top incoming QBs over the last few months and there’s a decent chance they’ll take one with the 20th overall pick on Thursday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked during the same press conference if he’s figured out what is the most important trait for a quarterback to have. At first, he said he hasn’t, adding, “I don’t know that anyone has.”

But with the question rephrased to include two or three traits, Tomlin mainly focused on one.

“I think that is the ultimate competitor’s position,” Tomlin said. “So those that run to and not from competition, those that embrace competition and the intensity of it, and the anxiety maybe associated with it — I think they have a leg up. Obviously, there’s some pedigree-related things per the position: arm strength, accuracy, and so forth. But that’s evident — it’s either present or it’s not. The intangible quality associated with competition, I think, is something that’s valuable.”

The Steelers have Mitchell Trubisky along with Mason Rudolph currently on their roster. Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, and Sam Howell could all be options for Pittsburgh at No. 20 overall if not later in the draft.

Mike Tomlin: I think QBs who are the “ultimate competitor” have a leg up originally appeared on Pro Football Talk