Mike Tomlin tells Ben Roethlisberger he will “see him at practice Thursday”

Ben Roethlisberger didn’t practice last week, because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list after close contact with Vance McDonald.

He threw 50 balls Friday and was good to go.

After having his best outing of the season in which he went 27-of-46 for 333 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-10 rout of the Bengals, Roethlisberger said he tried to convince Mike Tomlin he needed this week off, too.

“We did have that conversation,” Tomlin said Tuesday, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media. “I’ll acknowledge it was a very brief one, and I will see him at practice on Thursday.”

For the season, Roethlisberger has passed for 2,267 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

