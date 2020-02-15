Mike Tomlin supports Mason Rudolph, doubts Myles Garrett’s claim

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is strongly supporting quarterback Mason Rudolph after Browns defensive end Myles Garrett again accused Rudolph of calling him the N-word on the field.

The Steelers released a statement from Tomlin today backing Rudolph and casting doubt on Garrett’s claims.

“I support Mason Rudolph not only because I know him, but also because I was on that field immediately following the altercation with Myles Garrett, and subsequently after the game,” Tomlin said. “I interacted with a lot of people in the Cleveland Browns organization — players and coaches. If Mason said what Myles claimed, it would have come out during the many interactions I had with those in the Browns’ organization. In my conversations, I had a lot of expressions of sorrow for what transpired. I received no indication of anything racial or anything of that nature in those interactions.”

Tomlin doesn’t come right out and accuse Garrett of lying, but he absolutely believes Rudolph is telling the truth when he says he did not say anything racist before Garrett attacked him.