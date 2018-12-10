Mike Tomlin suggests Ben Roethsliberger could have returned sooner than he did

The Steelers lost quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at halftime of Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. He returned with 5:20 to play. Apparently, he could have returned sooner.

Coach Mike Tomlin provided a confusing explanation to reporters after the game regarding the decision to hold Ben until late in the fourth quarter.

“He got looked at at halftime,” Tomlin said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media. “He got treatment. He came back out. We were waiting to see if he was going to be able to come back in — he was. Probably could have come in a series or so sooner. But we were in the rhythm and flow of the game. He was ready to go when he got back out there.”

Implicit in the response is that the Steelers specifically held Roethlisberger out, not that he was resisting coming back in the game.

In other words, be sure to check out Ben’s next appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, when he apportions blame to everyone. But himself, presumably.