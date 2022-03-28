As a member of the Competition Committee, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has listened to the proposals to change overtime. He isn’t certain what is going to happen despite many expressing a desire to do something.

If he had his way, Tomlin would like to see no change to the overtime rules.

“To be quite honest with you, I’m a sudden death advocate. I’m a traditionalist,” Tomlin said Monday morning. “I don’t fear sudden death and I never have, but obviously I lost that battle a decade ago. But my position remains unchanged. I am one of the few sudden death advocates I would imagine.

“I just think 60 minutes everybody has had a fair opportunity to win the game. When you’re talking about changes as it pertains to competitive fairness, I speak to the first 60 minutes that we all had. So, win the game. I don’t fear sudden death.”

Tomlin has a defensive background, so his stance is understandable.

The Colts, Eagles and Titans presented rule change proposals that are being discussed. The Colts and Eagles ‘proposals guarantee both teams possess the ball in overtime. The Titans allows both teams to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the opening possession scores a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion.

“I certainly think there’s a desire to do something, whether or not we can land the plane remains to be seen,” Tomlin said.

Mike Tomlin is a sudden death advocate: I don’t fear sudden death originally appeared on Pro Football Talk