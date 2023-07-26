Mike Tomlin on Steelers not extending his contract this year: A non-issue for me

Mike Tomlin has two years left on his contract, and the Steelers do not intend to extend it this year, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dulac adds that the front office has no dissatisfaction with Tomlin and is not applying pressure to him.

Tomlin calls it a "non-issue."

“I haven’t thought about it,” Tomlin said Wednesday, via transcripts from the team. “I'm just in a stage in my career where I don’t care about contracts, to be honest with you. I acknowledge that I've seen more days than I'm going to see, you know? That's just the nature of this thing.

"I appreciate the opportunity. I’m singularly focused. I’m thankful that I’m in a stage in life and in my career that that’s a non-issue for me.”

Tomlin, 51, is in his 17th season with the Steelers, the second longest-tenured coach with the same team. His teams have never had a losing season and have 10 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title, but the Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

Steelers ownership, though, is the most patient in all of pro sports.

The team last gave Tomlin a three-year extension in 2021 when he had one year remaining on his deal. The Steelers likely follow the same timeline with Tomlin this time, extending his deal before next season.

Tomlin is 16th all time in regular-season victories with 163, ranking third among active coaches.