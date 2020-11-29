Mike Tomlin: Steelers have no new positive tests, want to play on Tuesday night

As far as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned, Tuesday night’s game against the Ravens is on.

Tomlin told Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that none of his players tested positive in yesterday’s round of COVID-19 testing and the Steelers are ready to go.

“I want to play this game on Tuesday,” Tomlin said.

The game has already been delayed twice, first from Thanksgiving night to this afternoon, and then from this afternoon to Tuesday night, because of an outbreak on the Ravens. When the Steelers then had multiple positive tests of their own, there were concerns that the game couldn’t be played this week.

But the NFL thinks the Ravens’ situation is improving, and the Steelers think they’re going to be ready to go. Much can change in the next 48 hours or so, but the game appears to be going forward.

