Mike Tomlin: Steelers mentally tough, but “we can’t keep having this conversation”

The Steelers moved to 8-0 on Sunday, but the game didn’t go the way most people thought it would.

Dallas led 13-0 at one point and had chances to win the game down the stretch despite Garrett Gilbert being their fourth starting quarterback of the season. The Steelers rallied for a 24-19 win and head coach Mike Tomlin credited his team for being “mentally tough” when he spoke to reporters after the game.

It was the third straight game that the Steelers won by hanging on late, so Tomlin also noted that it was a formula that will catch up with the team at some point.

“We cant keep having this conversation every week because one of these weeks we’ll be doing it with an ‘L,'” Tomlin said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media.

No one apologizes for winning ugly in the NFL and no one should, but it’s never a bad idea to acknowledge ways things could look a little better on the way to the finish line.

