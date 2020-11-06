Mike Tomlin, Steelers fined for not wearing masks in win vs. Ravens

Tomlin, Steelers fined for not wearing masks in win vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Steelers' impressive AFC North victory over the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday came with a hefty price.

Pittsburgh head Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 by the NFL for not following proper mask protocols during the victory, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

The fine was not exclusive to Tomlin, as the Steelers were fined an additional $250,000 for not wearing masks against Baltimore, too.

NFL rules state that all coaches, staff members and non-active players must wear masks at all times when on the sidelines in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Active players are not required to wear masks, but the league strongly encourages them to do so when on the sidelines.

Pittsburgh is not the only team to have been fined for violating mask protocols, as five other teams have been fined for such this season.