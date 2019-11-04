Mike Tomlin on Steelers calling about Le’Veon Bell trade: Not to my knowledge

In the hours leading up to the trade deadline last Tuesday, there was word of teams speaking to the Jets about a trade for running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bell said he was told that the Texans, Packers, Chiefs and Steelers had all made inquiries. Bell added “surprisingly” when he mentioned the last of those teams and there’s good reason for that given Bell’s history with the Steelers, but the team has seen two running backs go down with injuries recently so perhaps that was enough to let bygones be bygones.

If it was, the Steelers aren’t saying anything. Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if the team had called about Bell this week.

“Not to my knowledge, no,” Tomlin said during a press conference after the Steelers beat the Colts 26-24 on Sunday.

The Steelers were without James Conner and Benny Snell on Sunday. Trey Edmunds had 12 carries for 73 yards and, barring a free agent signing, he’ll presumably be the lead back until everyone is healthy again in Pittsburgh.