Will Mike Tomlin sign an extension?

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has reportedly told his players that he'll be back in 2024. That doesn't answer all questions about Tomlin's future.

For the first time since becoming the team's head coach 17 years ago, Tomlin enters the final year of his contract. It's a unique situation. He can see the finish line to free agency, in a segment of the industry with no salary cap or franchise tag.

So here's the question. Will Tomlin sign an extension?

The Steelers, as reported last month, intend to sign him to an extension. Will Tomlin accept it? And if it isn't done by Week 1 of the 2024 season, it won't get done until after the season at the earliest — unless the Steelers plan to make an exception to their internal rule prohibiting contract talks once the games start.

There's a deeper question here. Why didn't the Steelers get Tomlin signed to an extension before the start of the 2023 season? Why let Tomlin get within a year of having the power to walk away?

Also, what if a team currently looking for a coach calls Steelers owner Art Rooney II and makes him an offer for the ability to hire Tomlin? That could prompt Rooney to ask Tomlin if he plans to sign a new contract. If Tomlin doesn't, why not consider taking a couple of first-round picks and maybe more now in lieu of nothing a year from now?

If nothing else, an effort by another team to trade for Tomlin could force the issue in Pittsburgh, getting the contract situation solved long before the window closes on doing a deal in 2024.