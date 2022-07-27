Mike Tomlin shares his favorite training camp experiences
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shares his favorite training camp experiences. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Taysom Hill's role may be changing, but the Saints still expect to deploy his talents at quarterback. - via @RossJacksonNOLA
Mac Jones's second training camp is off to an encouraging start. Our Phil Perry breaks down how the second-year New England Patriots quarterback looked Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.
Taysom Hill hit the practice field with no limitations after an injury-plagued 2021 season. He's making plays just six months removed from a Lisfranc injury:
Michael Schofield had a Kyle Orton jersey growing up in the suburbs of Chicago.
The 49ers made it official Wednesday afternoon, announcing the release of defensive end Dee Ford. General Manager John Lynch intimated earlier in the day that the 49ers would be cutting Ford after working through some financial considerations. The team sent a second-round choice to the Chiefs in 2019 to acquire Ford, who then signed a [more]
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson reported to Steelers training camp this week, but his quest for a new contract appears to be impacting his participation level. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Wednesday that Johnson was not a full participant in the first practice of camp and told reporters that it was not his decision [more]
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists in the coach/contributor and seniors categories for the Class of 2023.
Ja'Marr Chase made a splash in 2021, and the star wide receiver recently revealed how he spent his first $1 million with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 49ers wisely have decided to quit pretending that perhaps they’ll keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season, opting instead to declare a de facto fire sale. With the team now all-on on Trey Lance, they’ll squat on Garoppolo and hope for a trade opportunity to materialize. If it doesn’t, they will absolutely cut [more]
The 49ers have a Jimmy Garoppolo quandary.
Roethlisberger, in a wide-ranging interview published Friday, blamed everything that when wrong during his tenure on his teammates.
There’s an awful story that gets repeated anytime someone brings up a high NFL draft pick who turns out to be a potential bust. JaMarcus Russell, drafted first overall in 2007 to be the then Oakland Raiders’ quarterback/savior, was quickly labeled as too undisciplined to lead an NFL squad. His coaches routinely gave him DVDs to do some independent film study as homework and quizzed him on their offensive concepts. One day they handed him the NFL equivalent of a placebo, a blank DVD with no film,
“It was, and still is, my appreciation for cannabis that helped me to realize my potential for greatness outside the game of football.”
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback was known for his over-the-top preparation for games. Their former punter takes fans through Manning's process.
The first New York Giants training camp practice of 2022 is in the books, so here are 10 quick takeaways.
The Patriots want to move quicker in 2022.
The Dolphins began their first training camp under coach Mike McDaniel with a crisp 75-minute practice that featured considerable 11 on 11 work. Some of Wednesday’s highlights:
Jerry Jones said a lack of reliability was the main reason the team parted ways with Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and La’el Collins.
Adofo-Mensah called Cousins a "good quarterback," but no Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes.
NFL talent evaluators envision these 10 players establishing themselves with big steps forward during the 2022 season.