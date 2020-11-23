Mike Tomlin says nothing is perfect about the Steelers 'except our record'

Tomlin says nothing perfect about Steelers 'except our record' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business in Jacksonville on Sunday, improving to 10-0 on the season after a 27-3 victory on the road.

After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin was riding high, pointing out that despite their perceived issues, the team is still flawless in the most important stat of all.

"It wasn't perfect, but nothing is perfect about us except our record," Tomlin said.

That's a pretty, ahem, perfect way to sum up the Steelers' season so far. The defense has been lights out from Week 1, but the offense has looked shaky and ineffective at times throughout the year. But it hasn't mattered. The Steelers have managed to come away from every matchup with a win.

They'll put that perfect record on the line on Thanksgiving night this week against the visiting Ravens, who will come to Pittsburgh angry off of two losses in a row and looking for revenge from Pittsburgh's close victory in Baltimore earlier this month.

A lot of teams have given the Steelers their best effort, but none has managed to seal the deal this season. Can the Ravens do it on Thursday? If they pull it off, it would be the second straight season in which Baltimore took down the NFL's final unbeaten team.