Mike Tomlin: Our running game is “below the line” right now

The Steelers haven’t lost a game yet this season, but that doesn’t mean they’re firing on all cylinders.

One area in need of improvement right now is the ground game. The Steelers have managed 138 rushing yards over the last three weeks and head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the team has spent a lot of time talking about how to stop that part of their offense from being “ineffective.”

Tomlin said teams “always go through lulls in a season where components of your play are lacking” and that he feels that’s where the Steelers are right now in terms of the run game. He also feels confident the team can push things in the other direction.

“I look forward to getting in the lab with the coaches and the guys in attacking this run game situation,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It’s something we shouldn’t have difficulty pushing through, to be honest with you. We have very capable people, but it is below the line as we sit here today.”

The Jaguars allowed Green Bay to run for 80 yards last weekend, which is the lowest total they’ve allowed all season. They allow over 131 yards per game on average, so this weekend may be a chance for the Steelers run game to get back on track.

