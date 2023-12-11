Mike Tomlin rules out Kenny Pickett for Week 15

Once again, Mitch Trubisky is in line to start at quarterback for the Steelers.

In his Monday press conference, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin ruled out Pickett for the Week 15 matchup against the Colts. Pickett is still recovering from undergoing ankle surgery last week.

Trubisky finished last Thursday's loss to the Patriots 22-of-35 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com, Tomlin noted that he thought Trubisky got better as the game went on last week. Tomlin added, “It’s a reasonable expectation for him to be even better” with a full week of preparation.

Additionally, Tomlin said T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith remain in concussion protocol.

At 7-6, the Steelers remain the AFC’s No. 6 seed. But with five other teams in the conference carrying the same record — including the Colts — Pittsburgh needs a victory to stay ahead of the rest of the field.