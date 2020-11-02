The Ravens ran for 265 yards on Sunday and outgained the Steelers by 236 yards overall, which is a combination that usually results in a victory.

Per James Palmer of NFL Media, teams with 250-plus rushing yards that more than double their opponents’ yardage were 215-1-1 since 1933 before Sunday. The Ravens became the second team to lose in that scenario and four turnovers by quarterback Lamar Jackson played a big role in the 28-24 Steelers win.

Jackson called the turnovers “the reason why we lost the game” and it is hard to argue with that analysis. He threw a pick-six on the first drive of the game, fumbled inside the Pittsburgh 10-yard-line and handed the Steelers a short field that they turned into a touchdown with his second interception.

Jackson also had three interceptions in his 2019 start against the Steelers — the Ravens still won 26-23 in overtime — and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a succinct answer as to why his team has been able to keep Jackson in check.

“We respect him but we do not fear him,” Tomlin said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “We’re not surprised by anything that transpired.”

Assuming Jackson’s healthy, he’ll get another shot at the Steelers on Thanksgiving night. Another turkey in that outing will only serve to strengthen the Steelers’ lack of fear for what last year’s MVP can do to them.

Mike Tomlin: We respect Lamar Jackson, but don’t fear him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk