Chase Claypool wants practice to be more fun. Mike Tomlin wants Claypool to mind his own business.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, the Steelers coach was asked on Tuesday about the second-year receiver’s suggestion that the Steelers play music at practice and otherwise make the experience “more fun.”

“Claypool plays wideout and I’ll let him do that,” Tomlin said. “I’ll formulate the practice approach, and I think that division of labor is appropriate.”

And that’s that. Consider it a lesson learned for Claypool and for any other current or future Steelers player who has any ideas about how things should happen at practice.

Mike Tomlin rejects Chase Claypool’s request for music and “more fun” at practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk