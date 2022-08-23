Mike Tomlin is REALLY unhappy with Pittsburgh’s offensive line

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the better interviews in the NFL, and that’s been the case for years. Just as Tomlin can wax eloquent on the state of his team and life in general, he can also get straight to the point. Tomlin was in a mood to do the latter after reviewing the tape of his offensive line following Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their surprisingly snappy defensive front. All three of Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks — Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph — had defenders in their faces far too often for Tomlin’s taste, and he was making that clear in word and deed.

“Today was about the evaluation of our tape and then coming out here and doing what was appropriate relative to what we saw on tape,” Tomlin told the media on Monday. “We made some corrections this morning, some things that we talked about and some things that we didn’t talk about, and then we came out here and had a good workday. We’ll analyze this and then as a staff, we’ll start leaning in on some Detroit prep in preparation for our mock week.”

Asked to be more specific, Tomlin was happy to do so — to a point.

“There wasn’t enough detail from a fine motor skill standpoint, details relative to their position. They didn’t play with enough of an edge individually and collectively. The things that are on our tape, we’ve got to own, and I think they’ll be ready to do that.”

But Tomlin stopped there from an explanation standpoint.

“I’m not delving into the details with you guys. They know where I stand and what I expect, and it’s going to be fun to watch them work and respond to that adversity this week.”



Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was likely the primary culprit — per Pro Football Focus, he allowed a sack and three quarterback hits against the Jaguars on 28 pass-blocking reps. This after allowing a sack and a quarterback hurry against the Seahawks in the prior week of the preseason.

Moore (No. 65) looked pretty overwhelmed when asked to handle pass-rusher Arden Key (No. 49) on an inside-to-outside move.

Left guard Kendrick Green (No. 53), who allowed two quarterback hits and a quarterback hurry against the Jaguars (and multiple pressures against the Seahawks), didn’t help his case, either. Key was the defender to deal with in this case, as well, and… well, you don’t often see a pancake bull-rush, but you’re about to right here.

Tomlin was asked whether the left guard position would come down to Sunday’s game against the Lions, and it sounds as if everybody in the building with an offensive line position should be on high alert.

“Man, a lot of spots will come down to this work. This work is weighted differently and appropriately so. The in-stadium work is significant, and increasingly so the more stadium exposure you get. So, make no mistake, this is a significant game for a lot of people.”

Left guard Kevin Dotson seemed to evade Tomlin’s wrath — he “showed some things,” as the coach said — so that could be a discussion.

One of the few Steelers offensive linemen who has shown more than “some things” is left tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who made this week’s Secret Superstars list after allowing no pressures of any kind this preseason, and looking quite good against Jaguars first-overall pick Travon Walker.

I have concerns about the Steelers' offensive line. I have fewer concerns about RT Chukwuma Okorafor, who fought Travon Walker to a draw more often than not. pic.twitter.com/FuPdYGmUoF — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 21, 2022

The Steelers added offensive lineman Adrian Ealy to their roster this week. When asked if this was a message to the rest of the line, Tomlin said, “I don’t send messages. I just make moves.”

What does he hope that Ealy will bring to the team?

“Quality play.”

Alrighty then! So, if you’re playing offensive line for the Steelers this week, you may not be for much longer, and the final preseason game would be the big test.

What we know for sure is that Mike Tomlin is not impressed, and he’s made that abundantly clear.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire