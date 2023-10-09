Mike Tomlin reacts to Steelers Week 5 win vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts to Steelers Week 5 win vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
Drops. Late turnovers. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore had every chance to seal an unbeaten road record in the AFC North early this season – then proceeded to throw them all away.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
