Mike Tomlin on Raheem Morris: Best coach I know who doesn’t have a head coaching job

Raheem Morris seemed destined to become a head coach this year after a terrific first season with the Rams, ending in a Super Bowl victory. He led a defense that allowed just 75 points in four playoff games, an average of less than 20 points per game – and that was against the Cardinals, Bucs, 49ers and Bengals, all of which ranked in the top-13 in points scored last season.

However, teams with vacancies passed over Morris for other candidates, including the Vikings, who had a second interview with Morris before picking Kevin O’Connell.

Mike Tomlin is one of the most well-respected coaches in the NFL, and also one of the most successful. So when he says Morris is one of the best coaches he knows and has ever been around who doesn’t have a head coaching job, it carries weight.

“I’ve been in the National Football League for over 20 years,” Tomlin said on the “Pivot Podcast.” “I know the coaches, and I know some of the guys being denied are in the top 32. Raheem Morris is the best coach I know and have ever been around that don’t have a head job.”

Sean McVay said how thankful he is to still have Morris on his staff after it looked like he’d be hired as a head coach somewhere, even expressing surprise that Morris didn’t get hired. McVay recently said if Morris continues to do what he’s done already with the Rams, “I wouldn’t be shocked if I’m saying, ‘Man, I’m gonna miss that guy’ next year.”

Morris has been a head coach before, but that was with the Bucs from 2009-2011, and he was given a short leash despite going 10-6 with Josh Freeman as his quarterback in 2010. Another opportunity should come for Morris, but that opportunity should’ve been given to him this offseason.