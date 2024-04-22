Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan address media ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a few days away.

Channel 11 heard from Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin, who implied the team’s biggest moves of the offseason may have already happened.

Khan and Tomlin both like the position the roster is in right now.

Within just a couple of days in March, the Steelers revamped their entire quarterback room, traded their top receiver and made a huge defensive signing in linebacker Patrick Queen.

With the 20th overall pick in the draft on Thursday, Khan and Tomlin say they’re in a good spot after an aggressive time in free agency.

“It’s close to being where we feel comfortable, but you know we’re going through a million scenarios right now. It’s just part of the strategy process and you know, these next few days are going to feel like a year, but yeah I’m just ready to get there,” Khan said.

“We’ve been very active in free agency and that makes you really comfortable as we lean in on draft weekend. So that we’ve addressed a lot of needs and you don’t feel overly thirsty in any particular area. I just think that’s a good feeling as you go into the weekend,” Tomlin added.

Despite the active free agency period, the Steelers roster is still thin at center and wide receiver.

