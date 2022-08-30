Mike Tomlin not ready to name a starting quarterback

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he might have a starting quarterback, but he was not ready to reveal it publicly. He wasn’t going there Tuesday either.

Tomlin said at his news conference he is not ready to name Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett as the opening day starter.

Trubisky made his closing argument to get first crack at replacing Ben Roethlisberger when he went 15-of-19 for 160 yards and a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s preseason game.

The Steelers still have Mason Rudolph on the roster for now, too. They have announced cuts that bring them to 56 players on their roster, giving them less than two hours to make three more moves.

Tomlin might keep the Bengals guessing until game day with his quarterback decision, but Trubisky appears to be the starter to begin the season.

