The Steelers were able to find their way into the playoffs last Sunday, but there aren’t many people giving them much of a chance to stick around.

Drawing the No. 7 seed means they will be at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday night and it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the last time that they paid a visit to the Chiefs. They were in Kansas City in Week 16 and fell behind 30-0 on their way to a 36-10 win that helped many people write off the Steelers’ playoff hopes as a pipe dream.

On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the Chiefs “handled us definitively” but that the Steelers will not be “paralyzed” by that result as they get ready to return to the scene of that beating.

“We accept that we didn’t play well enough last time,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We accept that we didn’t plan well enough, but that was last time. We’re excited about the process of readiness this time, putting together a better plan, putting guys in position to make more consistent plays, particularly in weighty moments and situational ball.”

Slow starts plagued the Steelers throughout the regular season. Another one this weekend will likely lead to a quick exit from the postseason tournament.

Mike Tomlin: We’re not paralyzed by last visit to Kansas City originally appeared on Pro Football Talk