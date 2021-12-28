Mike Tomlin has “no reservations” about Matt Canada’s playcalling

Among the many people who have come under fire for the Steelers’ inability to score points in the first halves of recent games is offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

The Steelers haven’t scored a touchdown in the first half of their last five games and Canada’s playcalling has been blamed by some for the slow starts. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked at his press conference whether he has any issues with the job Canada is doing on that front.

Tomlin said he didn’t before adding that the job is still a new one for Canada despite his experience running offenses at the collegiate level.

“I have no reservations about the playcalling component of his job and what he’s done,” Tomlin said. “But I will also acknowledge there’s probably a learning curve at every job that pertains to the National Football League.”

As rough as the offense has looked recently, the Steelers have not lost a home game since Week Three and they’ll be at Heinz Field for what looks like Ben Roethlisberger‘s final home game. Perhaps that can help shake loose the points they’ll need to have a chance of extending their season beyond Week 18.

