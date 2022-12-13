Mike Tomlin: No call on who starts if Kenny Pickett can’t play

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol after being injured during last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and it’s unclear if he’ll be cleared in time to play against the Panthers this week.

It is the second time that Pickett has been in the protocol this season, but head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that he will start if he does get that clearance. Tomlin isn’t saying who will get the start if Pickett does not get the green light.

Mitch Trubisky opened the season as the team’s starter and he took over for Pickett against Baltimore, but Tomlin said that the team would also give snaps to Mason Rudolph in practice if Pickett is not on the field.

Tomlin said that the team would “work both guys” in that scenario and called them both “capable” of running the offense. Tomlin added that he is “not even looking toward the end of the week” when it comes to who would get the start, so it will likely be some time before there’s any word on who will be taking snaps this Sunday.

