Mike Tomlin names Sean McVay, Raheem Morris among top NFL coaches

Sean McVay is entering just his sixth season as an NFL head coach, but he’s already garnered the respect of some of the best coaches in football. Recently, Mike Tomlin was asked to name coaches he would target if he were a general manager.

He mentioned McVay in his top five, and with good reason.

“I love my young go-getters out west, McVay and Shanahan,” Tomlin said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast. “Man, I’ve been boys with those guys a long time. They’re challenging schematically. They take it personal. They’re trying to put their foot on your throat each and every week, and I think their players sense that and buy into that.”

McVay wasn’t the only Rams coach who received some praise from Tomlin, though. The Steelers head coach, who’s one of the best in NFL history, also mentioned Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

“I think he was significant in terms of getting [the Rams] over the top this year,” Tomlin said. “His presence is always felt. Wherever he’s been, whatever side of the ball he works on, he’s always getting after it.”

During this offseason, Tomlin said Morris is the best coach who doesn’t have a head coaching job in the NFL. It was surprising to see Morris not land a head coaching gig this offseason, even after being a finalist for the Vikings job.

He will probably get even more looks next offseason if the Rams defense continues to dominate like last year.

