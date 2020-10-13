The Steelers will face the Browns on Sunday in the first meeting between the two teams since the ugly incident last season when Cleveland’s Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph‘s helmet off and hit him over the head with it. But Mike Tomlin doesn’t want to hear anything about this being a revenge game.

Asked today what his message to his team was about facing Garrett, Tomlin says he has no message because he’s focused on winning a football game, not something that happened last year.

“We’re not looking for the low-hanging fruit or reality TV storylines,” Tomlin said.

With the Steelers at 4-0 and the Browns at 4-1, this game doesn’t need any reality TV storylines to be a big one. This is a meaningful game in the AFC North race, something the Browns aren’t accustomed to — and the Steelers would like to put the Browns back in their place. That, not revenge against Garrett, is the motivation the Steelers need.

Mike Tomlin on Myles Garrett: We’re not looking for reality TV storylines originally appeared on Pro Football Talk