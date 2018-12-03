Mike Tomlin mum on refs: “I’ve sent enough money to New York”

The Steelers kept giving the Chargers chances at easier game-winning field goals thanks to their own penalties.

The Chargers also scored two touchdowns along the way that featured relatively obvious flags which weren’t thrown, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn’t want to go there after last night’s 33-30 loss.

“You know, I’ma keep my mouth shut. I’ma do that,” Tomlin said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “‘Cause I’ve sent enough money to New York.”

I guess that’s the new version of “I’m just here so I don’t get fined,” but Tomlin certainly had plenty to complain about, beyond calling the miss “unfortunate.”

Right tackle Sam Tevi appeared guilty of a clear false start in the first quarter on a 46-yard touchdown pass, and their punt return score in the fourth quarter appeared to include an illegal block in the back.

In October, Tomlin was fined $25,000 after calling officials a “joke.”

“Hey guys, I’m not getting into the officiating elements of what transpired and how it was communicated,” he said. “I’m just not. It’s fruitless. It doesn’t change the outcome of the game.”

The Steelers still blew a 23-7 lead, and allowed 231 yards in the second half, so they had plenty of responsibility for their own demise, but that doesn’t mean they were happy about the guys in stripes.