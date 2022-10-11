The Steelers are coming off their worst loss in more than 30 years and head coach Mike Tomlin said on Sunday that he’s open to changes that produce better results.

For many people, that puts attention on offensive coordinator Matt Canada as his unit has been underwhelming since he took over before the 2021 season. During a Tuesday press conference, Tomlin was asked if he’s confident that Canada is the right man for the job.

Tomlin said he is confident in that before adding that the results matter more than that confidence. He also said that he isn’t going to make a chance simply because people outside the organization want to see one made.

“I’m confident, but confidence means very little,” Tomlin said. “It’s what is on tape. We understand that. We understand the nature of your questioning. That’s just where we’re I’m at with it right now. I’m not changing for the sake of changing, I’m changing if I feel it produces a better desired outcome in any area. We’re looking at those things, we’re open to those things but not in an effort to quell the masses.”

Some would argue that any change at the coordinator spot would be likely to produce a better outcome, but it doesn’t appear such a change will be coming in Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin: I’m confident in Matt Canada, not changing for the sake of changing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk