Mike Tomlin loses challenge to overturn OPI

Confusion continues over what is or isn’t pass interference.

Officials called Steelers receiver Johnny Holton for offensive pass interference with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter. It didn’t appear Holton did much of anything to Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, prompting Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to throw the red challenge flag.

Al Riveron, the NFL’s supervisor of officials, did not pick up the flag, ruling the call stood.

The NFL continues to use the term “clear and obvious” in defining what Riveron will overturn, but it seemed pretty clear and obvious Holton didn’t interfere with Kirkpatrick on an incomplete pass.

The Steelers were penalized 10 yards. They overcame the penalty, picking up a first down and ended up punting.

The Bengals lead 3-0 early in the second quarter.