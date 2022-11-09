Mike Tomlin leaves mystery as to the health of RB Najee Harris

All season, there has been concern that the Lisfranc injury Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris suffered in training camp hasn’t completely healed and this is why he is struggling so much this season. Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Harris’ health and he was evasive in his assessment of the second-year back.

“To what degree, I don’t know, he’s playing so obviously he’s healthy enough to play,” Tomlin said.

Not many words but still plenty to unpack here. Tomlin’s comment definitely makes it seem as if he is not playing at 100 percent at this point. So the assumption is Tomlin’s requirement for Harris to play is something less than that but it is impossible to know just how injured he still is.

On the season, Harris has a disappointing 361 rushing yards on 108 carries and only 24 receptions. Harris has been outplayed by rookie Jaylen Warren and even Tomlin hinted that Warren could see an expanded role in the second half of the season.

