Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett: I’ve seen nothing but a rapid ascent and expect that to continue

The Steelers got rolled by the Bills in quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s first start, with the quarterback completing 34-of-52 passes for 327 yards with an interception.

In some ways, Pickett may have given the Steelers a lift offensively. But the team still scored only a field goal in the 38-3 drubbing at Buffalo.

Pickett’s performance is just one factor in what has been a largely listless Steelers offense. The club is 28th in yards and 30th in points.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he’s still expecting Pickett to do what’s required to win and put the team in position to win.

“Like I’ve mentioned repeatedly when asked about Kenny,” Tomlin said in his press conference, “I think since the time we stepped into the first preseason stadium, I’ve seen nothing but a rapid ascent in his capabilities, his professionalism, his mindset, what he brings to us, and I just think it’s reasonable to expect that to continue, regardless of how rough the waters are.”

Tomlin added that Pickett can “absolutely” be a focal point of the offense, which is why the team has him starting. But at the same time, everyone in every phase has to be better to help the young quarterback.

“We’ve got to keep games closer, man,” Tomlin said. “When you’re in games, you have everything on the menu at your disposal. When you’re not in games, you get somewhat one-dimensional, you get more predictable, play passes less effective, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.

“It’s a global thing. We understand that, not to make it an insurmountable obstacle, I’m not suggesting that, we’re very capable of correcting the things that are issues for us. But there’s a lot of variables at play when you’re talking about the question that you outlined.”

