Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett react to rookie QB's first NFL appearance vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and QB Kenny Pickett react to rookie QB's first NFL appearance vs. the New York Jets.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Bailey Zappe's NFL debut came quite a bit earlier than anticipated. The rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky began the season as New England's third-string quarterback. Zappe didn't put up big numbers, but he still managed to go toe-to-toe with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers before the Patriots lost 27-24 to the Green Bay Packers on Mason Crosby's 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds of overtime.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn't enough to overcome numerous mistakes and an awful third quarter by Denver's offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. ... I thought we did some really great things in the first half, we really executed well and made some big plays,'' said Wilson, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos' totals for that quarter: 11 offensive plays for 7 yards over three possessions, all of which ended in punts.
Houston Texans QB Davis Mills says that fans should still keep coming to NRG Stadium amid the team's 0-3-1 record to keep the venue "rocking."
From Week One of the 2021 season through last Sunday in Miami, the Bills had gone 0-7 in one-score games. Against the Ravens, they finally got a win in a one-score game. And they did it the hard way, after trailing by three scores. Down 20-3, the Bills captured a 23-20 victory over the Ravens. [more]
Dan Campbell and several Detroit Lions players said they did not hear side judge Dave Hawkshaw's whistle blowing the play dead on a big third-and-16.
Consistently close games and compelling start to International Series for 2022 are fantastic. But on-field drama overshadowed by concussion quandary.
Ted Johnson reacts to another poor performance from Isaiah Wynn and theorizes what might be going on with the New England Patriots offensive tackle.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Bill Belichick lost his cool during Sunday's game.
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
The #49ers could see a new, familiar face at running back Monday night.
Sweeney and Powell are being mourned by Jets fans everywhere.
Moments before Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters could be seen screaming at each other on the sideline. Other members of the team got between the two men before the 23-20 loss was officially in the books [more]
Respect the hustle. Also, try your best not to laugh.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.