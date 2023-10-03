Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett will practice at some level on Wednesday

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed in his Tuesday press conference that quarterback Kenny Pickett is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.

But there is a chance that Pickett could play against the Ravens on Sunday.

"He's scheduled to participate at some level of participation tomorrow and then proceed from there," Tomlin said. "Obviously, his functionality and comfort [will be] the guide tomorrow. The more functional and comfortable he is, the more work he'll get. And then as we push forward toward the game, the quality of his work will be a determining factor on his availability.

“Quarterback is no different than any other position. Young players, they need the in-helmet preparation. He knows and understands that. He's prepared to practice tomorrow. Again, we'll let tomorrow be our guide in how we move forward with that understanding.”

Pickett injured his knee late in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Texans. All things considered, the injury could be significantly worse.

The second-year quarterback has completed 61 percent of his passes for 803 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season.

Mitchell Trubisky would be in line to start at quarterback if Pickett can't play.