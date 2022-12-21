Mike Tomlin spoke on Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris the night before his passing
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on what Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris meant for the Steelers organization.
PITTSBURGH (AP) Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored ''The Immaculate Reception,'' considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. Harris' son Dok told The Associated Press his father died overnight. ''We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,'' Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.
Kalif Raymond is 5th Detroit Lion to win player of the week this season along with Michael Badgley, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kerby Joseph, Aidan Hutchinson
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
The Patriots still have a chance in the NFL playoff race, but a win over the Bengals on Christmas Eve is basically a necessity.
Reporters made a postgame interaction with Bucs RB Giovani Bernard unnecessarily awkward on Sunday.
Taylor Heinicke's grip on the starting job appears to be loosening. He's trying not to think about that, though.
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
The first Eagles injury report of the week offers updates on Jalen Hurts, Reed Blankenship and more. By Dave Zangaro
Garbage time of the Monday night game between the Rams and the Packers included a conversation between the members of the broadcast booth that was anything but. On Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFluer vaguely confirmed the accuracy of comments made on the air by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman of ESPN. They said LaFleur had [more]
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
Quarterback Gardner Minshew won’t be getting any reps during the Eagles’ Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. Minshew has been excused from the team’s walkthrough because he will be attending and speaking at Mike Leach’s funeral. Leach, who died last week, coached Minshew at Washington State and the quarterback shared how much the relationship meant to him. “He [more]
As the 50th anniversary of the iconic play arrives, there is still plenty of debate over whether Franco Harris' touchdown for the Steelers was legit.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 16 including Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys
The New York Giants announced on Tuesday night that they have waived linebacker Tae Crowder, who started the first eight games of the season. This move opens a spot for the team to potentially add Landon Collins to the active roster.
Odenigbo is tied for fifth on the team in sacks (3.5) and quarterback hits (6) while playing 24.3 percent of the snaps this season.
The Steelers are going to continue to play Kenny Pickett this season.