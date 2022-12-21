Mike Tomlin spoke on Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris the night before his passing

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored ''The Immaculate Reception,'' considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. Harris' son Dok told The Associated Press his father died overnight. ''We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,'' Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.