The first couple of weeks of Steelers training camp featured a steady stream of highlights from wide receiver George Pickens and that didn’t change in Wednesday’s practice.

Pickens capped one drill with a long gain on a pass from Mitch Trubisky and a one-handed touchdown catch that he tipped to himself while jumping in the air. Those plays drew a strong reaction from reporters on Twitter and previous ones have been the subject of praise from teammates when they’ve spoken to those same reporters this month.

Head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the talent that has been on display after the session before going on to say that the team still has to hone that natural ability for Pickens to thrive at the professional level.

“He’s got talent, but there’s a difference between talent and skill,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “And that’s what we’re trying to educate him and others regarding. God gives them the talent; we develop the skill in settings like this relative to the positions that they play.”

The Steelers have been able to develop that skill in a number of second-round picks over the years. Pickens looks like he’ll become the latest member of that group.

Mike Tomlin: George Pickens has talent, we’re developing the skill originally appeared on Pro Football Talk