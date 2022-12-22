Mike Tomlin on what Franco Harris means to the city of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wakes up with "GMFB" and shares what Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris means to the city of Pittsburgh, sharing memories of the Steelers legend.
Steelers legend Franco Harris has passed away at 72 years old.
The "Immaculate Reception" is considered the greatest play in NFL history and its legacy continues to grow. Nate Burleson sits down with the late Franco Harris to discuss the ins and outs of the incredible play.
KDKA-TV Sports' reporter and anchor Josh Taylor calls into KDKA Morning News to remember Franco Harris.
Franco Harris was much more than just a great sports figure.
Steeler Nation is still in shock after the death of legendary Steelers running back Franco Harris.
WGAL's sister station in Pittsburgh, WTAE, is reporting that Steelers Hall-of-Famer Franco Harris has died.
Iconic Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died. He was 72. Harris became part of history forever with his “Immaculate Reception” at Three Rivers Stadium in the 1972 playoffs. “CBS Mornings” Nate Burleson spoke to Harris about that iconic play.
KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso talked to J.T. Thomas.
