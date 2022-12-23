Mike Tomlin on what Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception mean to Pittsburgh Steelers

December 23 is the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Current Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke about what Franco Harris and the play mean to the organization.

Tomlin said the player and play created a standard that exists today and every day for the franchise.

The Steelers will retire Harris’ No. 32 on Saturday when they play the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sadly, it comes days after the running back died at the age of 72.

The standard that is the Pittsburgh Steelers was born on the Immaculate Reception. pic.twitter.com/RhKIKb8644 — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) December 23, 2022

The play:

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire