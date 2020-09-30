The NFL postponed Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans on Wednesday because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests that have forced the Titans to close their practice facility this week.

A new date for the game has not been settled at this point. The NFL said that playing on Monday or Tuesday is a possibility and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that the team’s current focus is on a Monday game.

Tomlin added that the Steelers are not concerning themselves with any impact that the change in plans will have on their Week Five game against the Eagles.

“Right now, there is a strong possibility that it’s Monday so that has been our focus as we prepare today,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “Not concerned about next week to be honest with you. We live one week at a time. We have an undefeated team that we are scheduled to face at the end of this week so that has been our focus as we prepare today. It’s been a normal Wednesday for us. Some of the other hypotheticals we choose not to participate in because we try to be singularly, professionally focused in an effort to put our best foot forward when we step in the stadium against the Titans.”

The Titans had one new positive test in Tuesday’s round of testing and the incubation time of the coronavirus means that a final call on when the Steelers and Titans move forward will have to wait until Thursday at the earliest.

Mike Tomlin: Focused on strong possibility we play Titans Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk