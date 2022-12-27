The Steelers’ game on Sunday at Baltimore has been flexed into Sunday Night Football, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin embraces it.

Tomlin noted today that he and Ravens coach John Harbaugh have gone against each other on Sunday night many times in their coaching careers, and he said that’s a credit to both franchises, that the league views the Steelers-Ravens rivalry as one that it wants to put in front of a large audience.

“I think this is the 10th time that Harbs and I have played Sunday night ball together,” Tomlin said. “He’s an awesome dance partner. They’re an awesome dance partner. It’s just good to be in significant games. When I got that call the other night that the game was flexed, I didn’t hate that. I loved that. If your games are not getting flexed this time of year you’re not doing it right. You’re not in significant ones. So we don’t run from that, we run to that. Although we do respect their environment, and the hostility of that environment on Sunday Night Football, we’re not going to hate the fact that we’re there. We’re going to embrace that and smile in the face of the adversity that those variables create.”

The Steelers are long shots to make the playoffs, but Tomlin noted that it’s valuable for his players to get experience playing in significant games. And they’re in a significant game on Sunday night.

Mike Tomlin embraces flex to Sunday night: If you’re being flexed you’re doing something right originally appeared on Pro Football Talk