Among the issues that contributed to the Steelers’ first loss of the season was dropped passes.

The Steelers were credited with seven dropped passes in the game, which is the most drops in a game by any team this season. The Steelers have also dropped more passes over the course of the entire season than any other team in the league.

After the loss, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the drops were happening on routine plays and he explained what the response will be to continued issues catching the ball during his Tuesday press conference.

“They can catch the ball or they can get replaced by those that will catch it,” Tomlin said. “It’s just as simple as that. Like I’ve often said, I expect guys to make routine plays routinely. When there’s a pattern of that not happening, then we have to look at who we throw the ball to.”

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson had three of the drops on Monday and has a league-high nine on the season, which could lead him to be one of the players affected by Tomlin’s desire to see more catches in the future.

Mike Tomlin on dropped passes: Catch the ball or get replaced by those who will originally appeared on Pro Football Talk