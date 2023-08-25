Mike Tomlin: I don't need validation for playing starters in preseason

A number of NFL teams have opted against playing starters in the preseason, but the Steelers did not shy away from it this month.

Their starting offense kicked off all three of their preseason games and the unit's results were pretty much flawless. Five touchdowns in five possessions is a good way to get ready for the regular season and some might see it as a good argument for bucking convention when it comes to doling out playing time in the preseason.

After Thursday night's two touchdown performance, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked if the offense's play made him feel validated for choosing to play them in exhibition games.

"I don't really need validation," Tomlin said, via the team's website. "I think it's difficult to box without sparring. Preseason is an opportunity for us to spar and sharpen our swords for the battle."

The battle will be contested at a much higher level than any of the team's preseason games and the Steelers' results in those contests will provide the only meaningful assessment of how they've constructed this year's team.